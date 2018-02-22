Butragueno: I hope Isco will be here for years
16 April at 19:15Isco has received a rousing endorsement from a Real Madrid legend.
The young playmaker made a decisive contribution last night as his Real Madrid side remained in contention for second place with a 2-1 win over Malaga, his former club.
The scorer of 7 goals in all competition added to his tally with a strike, and assisted the other as the Merengues edged it.
Speaking to BeIN Sports, Emilio Butragueno, a long-time Real Madrid goal machine, said he wanted the No.22 to continue at the club.
The current director said that “we’re happy [with him]. He’s a fantastic player and we want him to be with us for many years.”
Isco has, admittedly, not been linked to other clubs that strongly in recent months, as he has found himself starting regularly for the Galacticos.
He was closer to a departure last season - with teams like Tottenham and Liverpool interested, as were Juventus – but found himself replacing the injured Gareth Bale, eventually being on the teamsheet in the Champions League final rout of Juventus (4-1).
Go to comments