Isco has received a rousing endorsement from a Real Madrid legend.

The young playmaker made a decisive contribution last night as his Real Madrid side remained in contention for second place with a 2-1 win over Malaga, his former club.

The scorer of 7 goals in all competition added to his tally with a strike, and assisted the other as the Merengues edged it.

​Speaking to BeIN Sports, Emilio Butragueno, a long-time Real Madrid goal machine, said he wanted the No.22 to continue at the club.

The current director said that “we’re happy [with him]. He’s a fantastic player and we want him to be with us for many years.”

​Isco has, admittedly, not been linked to other clubs that strongly in recent months, as he has found himself starting regularly for the Galacticos.

He was closer to a departure last season - with teams like Tottenham and Liverpool interested, as were Juventus – but found himself replacing the injured Gareth Bale, eventually being on the teamsheet in the Champions League final rout of Juventus (4-1).