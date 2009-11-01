Butragueno: ‘Real Madrid-Psg clash is no good news for football’
11 December at 17:40It is pretty safe to say that Real Madrid director Emilio Butragueno is not happy with the Champions League draw as the Merengues will be facing Psg in the last 16 stage of the competition.
The former Real Madrid star commented the draw in an interview released with Premium Sport on Monday afternoon: “The Real Madrid-Psg clash is no good news for football. Both clubs aim to win the Champions League, Psg have an amazing squad with some incredible strikers. The same can be said about Real Madrid.”
“We are the holders of this trophy and we must prove it now.”
“We are proud that Cristiano Ronaldo is a player of Real Madrid. His professionalism, his ambition and his talent have allowed the club to win so many trophies in the last few years. He is like Di Stefano for us and we hope he will help us to win more trophies this season.”
“Bale? It’s an important player for us. Zidane hopes he will be available soon, everybody at the club relies on him.”
