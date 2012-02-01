Borussia Dortmund’s prime candidate to replace Ousmane Dembele is not for sale,

Brazilian winger Malcom was being targeted by the Yellow & Black as a replacement for Ousmane Dembele, who moved to Barcelona in a monster €150 million deal.

“We’re not even asking ourselves the question,” president Nicolas de Tavernost confirmed to L’Equipe.

“The main shareholder and the club are clear about this: we’re keeping him.

“We have to wait five more days. In that time, there will be no offers [accepted], not even 60 million. My phone will be off.”

Malcom has been a huge star at Bordeaux as of last season, scoring seven goals and making four assists in Ligue 1 action last week as the Southwestern side came back to level a thriller with Lyon 3-3.

Reports seemed to indicate that Bordeaux valued him at around

The reason is very simply: Bordeaux don’t own all the rights to the winger: his rights are shared by former club Corinthians and his agents, and they’d earn 50% of any future sale.

The Aquitanian side want to buy Malcom outright before considering offers.

€25-30 million but, as L’Equipe write, there’s a catch.