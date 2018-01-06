Borussia Dortmund have denied that they have agreed to a

Sina Sports write (via 101greatgoals) that the 27-year-old superstar was destined to China, despite the fact that he is wanted by Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United.

They also claim that the former Milan reject is now speaking to the side that is Coached by Fabio Cannavaro.

Yet Michael Zorc, BVB’s director, claims that “speculation about Auba is nothing new to us. That does not really annoy us anymore. In recent months, he has allegedly been transferred to five clubs.

“If it were so, we would have to announced accordingly. That that did not happen says it all.”

Aubameyang is considered to be one of the greatest attackers in the world, but has scored 21 goals in all competitions this season.

Borussia have had a difficult time, however, being knocked out of the Champions League at the first hurdle and sacking Coach Peter Bosz.