Nobody at Borussia Dortmund wants Marco Reus to leave,

After losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the Yellow & Black have come out to say that they want the 28-year-old to stay, though Liverpool and Arsenal are known to like him.

He went down with a ligament injury in the DFB Pokal final last season, when he had scored seven Bundesliga goals. He’d managed 12 the previous season.

Coach Marco Stoger told Bild :“It doesn’t matter if I remain the coach or my successor arrives, everyone will naturally wish Marco will stay at Dortmund for a long time.”

Reus has scored 89 goals in total for the Signal Iduna side.

He dropped a massive hint recently that he would be on his way: “

“I

“

On May 31 next year [2019], I will turn 30. That would be my last big contract and a final opportunity to try something different.have to be honest and fair and say I don’t know where I’ll end up. At the moment, I’m very happy in Dortmund and not thinking about what happens after 2019.But, of course, the time will come and then I will sit down and calmly make a decision.”