Borussia Dortmund are interested in

The Brazilian star is seen as the ideal replacement in case Barcelona target Ousmane Dembele leaves.

The Catalans recently tabled a huge

130 million bid, but the Bundesliga side wanted at least

150m for Dembele.

Malcom has been a huge star at Bordeaux as of last season, and has already scored twice and set up two Ligue 1 goals in as many games.

The 20-year-old was instrumental in a stunning 3-3 draw with Lyon, scoring two beauties to help his team earn a hard-fought point from 2-0 down.

Borussia like the Brazilian, and have going

BVB have already shopped for plenty of Ligue 1 players (PME, Guerreiro) and have turned them into stars.

Bordeaux value him at around

25-30 million.

Team-mate Youssouf Sabaly recently told newspaper Sud Ouest that Malcom has “improved in every department: physically, in attack, in defence. We are happy to have him with us when we see what he doe, and we hope to have him for a long time.”