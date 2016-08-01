BVB line up €30m replacement for Barcelona target
23 August at 17:00Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Malcom, of Bordeaux.
The Brazilian star is seen as the ideal replacement in case Barcelona target Ousmane Dembele leaves.
The Catalans recently tabled a huge €130 million bid, but the Bundesliga side wanted at least €150m for Dembele.
Malcom has been a huge star at Bordeaux as of last season, and has already scored twice and set up two Ligue 1 goals in as many games.
The 20-year-old was instrumental in a stunning 3-3 draw with Lyon, scoring two beauties to help his team earn a hard-fought point from 2-0 down.
Borussia like the Brazilian, and have going back to January 2016.
BVB have already shopped for plenty of Ligue 1 players (PME, Guerreiro) and have turned them into stars.
Bordeaux value him at around €25-30 million.
Team-mate Youssouf Sabaly recently told newspaper Sud Ouest that Malcom has “improved in every department: physically, in attack, in defence. We are happy to have him with us when we see what he doe, and we hope to have him for a long time.”
@EdoDalmonte
