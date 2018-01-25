Borussia Dortmund are believed to want to

According to reports from Kicker in Germany, the Black & Yellow are getting tired at the time the negotiations are taking.

Arsenal were told that BVB wanted

70m for the 27-year-old, but they have so far baulked at paying that much for the Gabonese star.

Formerly a Milan youngster, Aubameyang has made a name for himself as a goal machine at BVB, scoring 23 goals in all competitions there.

He was dropped for last weekend’s game against Hertha, however, with reports indicating that he has already told the club that he wanted to leave, and was accused of being lazy in training last week.

Arsenal have lost Alexis Sanchez in the winter transfer window, and will need players to replace the goals that the former Barcelona striker scores.

Will Arsenal be able to pull it off?