Lazio fans have welcomed Liverpool at their training ground in Formello on Wednesday morning.



The Reds are warming up in the training ground of the biancocelesti before tonight’s clash against Roma and fans of the biancoazzurri have welcomed Jurgen Klopp’s men with a banner placed outside the entrance gate of Lazio training centre.







“Come on Lazio”, the banner reads.



Lazio and Roma are the main football clubs of Italy’ capital and Lazio fans are all supporting the Reds for tonight’s Champions League semi-final tie.



Pic credit: La Repubblica