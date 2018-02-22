Cabrini: 'There is only one way for Juve to qualify against Real Madrid'
11 April at 15:40Italy and Juventus legend Antonio Cabrini talked to Tuttosport to share his thoughts on Juventus’ Champions League return leg against Real Madrid.
The Old Lady will need to score three goals conceding none if they want to go to the extra time and hope to qualify for the semi-finals.
“The absence of Sergio Ramos can be an advantage for Juventus but the Old Lady has to be clinical”, Cabrini said.
“They can’t create five goals chances and score one. They need to score four because on the other side of the pitch there is a certain Cristiano Ronaldo who makes no mistakes.”
“Juventus need to score in the first half, they have nothing to lose and if they wait for Real Madrid they will go nowhere. You can’t be afraid of anything when you play at this level. Never say never especially when you play such an important game in such an important stadium.”
