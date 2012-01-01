Caen tell Inter & Arsenal their price for exciting starlet

No secret Inter and Arsenal are interested in signing Caen starlet Yann Karamoh. The 19-year-old is one of the most exciting starlets in the Ligue 1 and with his contract expiring in 2018, many top European clubs are being linked with signing him.



Caen president François Fortin has released an interview with France Blue to talk about the player’s future and tell interested suitors how much Karamoh cost: “I can’t deny there are two Ligue 1 clubs and two foreign clubs interested in signing him.”



“Let’s see if any of them will make the right offer, I think his price-tag is around € 8 million, we are waiting for the right offer but the player needs to agree to join a new club as well. All the parties must be happy with the deal otherwise Yann will be playing for us this season as well.”



Inter have offered € 5 million to sign Karamoh earlier this summer, but the Ligue 1 side rejected the offer made by the Serie A giants.

