Cagliari have lost 38 games against Milan in Serie A, more than against any other team (W8 D25).



Milan have lost only one of their last 28 Serie A games against Cagliari (W21 D6).



Cagliari won their last home game against Milan in Serie A, after 12 with only five points gained (L7).



Cagliari have conceded one goal in each of their last four league games, losing three of these (W1).



Milan have scored only two goals in their last four league games, but they are second in Serie A for most shots attempted (88) in this period.



In their last four away Serie A games, Milan have alternated between losing and drawing: most recently drawing 1-1 against Fiorentina.



Cagliari have conceded the most goals in the first 15 minutes of play in Serie A this season (seven), while Milan have not conceded in this period.



Cagliari have scored the joint-fewest goals from set piece situations in Serie A this season (three goals - two from corners, one penalty).