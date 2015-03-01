Cagliari have found an agreement to renew Nicolò Barella’s contract, until 2022, according to

The Sardinian side has been under siege of late, with just about every Italian side interested in the attacking midfielder.

The local kid made his debut only two years ago, and has already made 57 first-team Serie A appearances at age 20.

He’s already been called up to the senior Italian national team, and came third with the Azzurri under-20 side at the World Cup held last summer in South Korea.

Among his greatest admirers were Juventus and Inter, the latter of whom had prepared a

This is a major move for the Islanders, as Barella has played well enough for Calcio fans to expect even greater things along the way.

Barella has already scored two Serie A goal this season, and made an assist, too.

€25 million offer which Cagliari president Giulini didn’t even want to countenance.