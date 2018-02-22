Cagliari President Tommaso Giulini spoke to Premium Sport before tonight’s Serie A clash with Napoli.



The patron was asked about two of his most wanted stars; midfielder Nicolo Barella, a reported summer target of Liverpool, and centre-half Filippo Romagna.



“I think it would be good for them to stay with us for another year,” explained Giulini, who was then asked about another of his high-profile player, North Korean striker Kwang-Son Han.



“We knew immediately that he would become a great player. I am happy to see him in the squad for tonight’s game and to see how he plays.”



The Sardinian side have got some of Italy’s most wanted youngsters on their payroll and in a recent interview with Corriere dello Sport, Giulini actually stated that it was his dream to have an entire first-team squad made up completely of players from the island.



Right now however, most Cagliari fans will just be glad to see the aforementioned trio remain for at least another 12 months.