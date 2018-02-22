Cagliari president names Juventus and Liverpool target’s price tag
It is an open secret that Nicolò Barella is one of several midfielders being targeted by Juventus as they look to strengthen that area of their squad ahead of next season.
The Cagliari starlet is admired by several clubs both in Italy and abroad, which prompted president Tommaso Giulini to compare him to former Rossoblu star Radja Nainggolan, who has established himself as one of the best players in Serie A:
“For us, Nicolò is a modern midfielder and could be worth as much as €50 million. He can play in any role. We think that Barella can become as good as anyone in his position, though his growth is not yet complete.”
It remains to be seen whether anyone is willing to stump up that kind of money for him, irrespective of how talented he is. Indeed, there is a good chance the Bianconeri would look to include technical counterparts in any prospective deal.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
