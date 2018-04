Cagliari president Tommaso Giulini released some interesting transfer updates about Tottenham and Liverpool targets Nicolò Barella and Kwang-Son Han.​They are both among the most exciting prospects in Italy at the moment and both Inter and Juventus are also reported to be monitoring the talented duo: “There have been no more contacts with Juventus for Han after January”, Giulini told Il Corriere dello Sport (via Ilbianconero).As for Barella, the situation seems to be a bit different: “He [Barella] is”, Giulini said.“Inter like him but there are also other clubs interested in signing him. As far as I knowlet’s see what happens.”Barella, 21, has six goals in 30 Serie A appearances so far this season and his price-tag is believed to be in the region of € 50 million.