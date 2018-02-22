Cagliari president warns Tottenham and Liverpool over star duo
17 April at 17:00Cagliari president Tommaso Giulini released some interesting transfer updates about Tottenham and Liverpool targets Nicolò Barella and Kwang-Son Han.
They are both among the most exciting prospects in Italy at the moment and both Inter and Juventus are also reported to be monitoring the talented duo: “There have been no more contacts with Juventus for Han after January”, Giulini told Il Corriere dello Sport (via Ilbianconero).
As for Barella, the situation seems to be a bit different: “He [Barella] is among the three most promising Italian players”, Giulini said.
“Inter like him but there are also other clubs interested in signing him. As far as I know Lyon are ready to make an important bid to sign him in the summer, let’s see what happens.”
Barella, 21, has six goals in 30 Serie A appearances so far this season and his price-tag is believed to be in the region of € 50 million.
Check out our gallery for more stats on Barella and Han
