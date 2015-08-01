Cagliari: racist chants against Muntari who leaves the pitch. Zeman: 'The referee did not intervene'

A few mintues before the end of the Cagliari-Pescara game, Sulley Muntari decided to leave the pitch because of the racist chants against him. Muntari was furious as he decided to leave the field during stoppage time. As he was leaving the pitch, Muntari responded to some of the fans that were close to the tunnel leading to the dressing rooms.



In the end , Cagliari won the game by a 1-0 score but Pescara were not pleased at all with these racial chants. Here is what Pescara boss Zdenek Zeman had to say on the matter: "Muntari? They started using racial chants and Muntari asked the referee to intervene.The referee did not do anything so he decided to leave the pitch leaving us a man down for the rest of the stoppage time minutes".



Pescara are currently last in the Italian Serie A standings as they have already been relegated to the Italian Serie B.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)