AS Roma are unbeaten in their last seven league meetings against Cagliari (W5 D2), keeping four clean sheets in the process.



Cagliari are winless at home against Roma in Serie A since February 2012 (4-2) - since then, there have been three wins for the Giallorossi (one of these awarded) and one draw.



AS Roma have scored at least two goals in eight of their last 10 away league games against Cagliari (incl. a 3-0 awarded win in September 2012).



Cagliari have won only once over their last seven league fixtures, losing five times in the process.



Roma have won their last three Serie A games in a row, scoring nine goals – the last time they obtained four consecutive league wins was last November.



32% of goals conceded by AS Roma (nine out of 28) in this Serie A campaign have come in the last 15 minutes of play – a league-high in the competition this season.