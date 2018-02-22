Exclusive: Cagliari set higher price-tag for Juve and Liverpool target
18 March at 13:15Serie A side Cagliari are preparing a new contract offer for starlet forward Han Kwang Song, amidst interest from Juventus, report CalcioMercato.
The 19-year-old Han impressed during his loan spell at Serie B side Perugia before he was recalled by Cagliari in this past January transfer window. While he has made three appearances for Cagliari in the Serie A since coming back, Han found the back of the net as many as seven times for Perugia, where he also assisted thrice in the Serie B.
CalcioMercato understand that Cagliari president Tommaso Giulini really likes Han and is currently discussing a contract renewal for the striker. Not just that, but the North-Korean's value is increasing with every passing day.
Juventus, on the other hand, don't want to make the mistakes that they made in January, when they could not seal his signature. They still want the player, with Tottenham and Liverpool also interest. His price has gone up and with contract talks over a new deal set to start, Juventus will have to make a decision quickly.
The Old Lady don't want to pay excessively for Han and will want to negotiate soon.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
