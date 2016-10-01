Cagliari v AC Milan given all clear despite inclement weather conditions

This evening's match between Cagliari and AC Milan will go ahead, despite safety and security concerns due to inclement weather.



The authorities were unsure of whether to allow the game to be played, as there are high winds in Sardinia today. However, after several long discussions, they have decided that the meeting will go ahead as planned.



The Sardinia Arena gates are now open and fans have started to enter the stadium ahead of what is set to be a crucial match between two sides who have struggled for consistency this season.



The Rossoneri will be hoping to come out of the blocks quickly after the winter break in order to seal European qualification ahead of next season, with coach Gennaro Gattuso having confirmed that no new players will arrive between now and the end of this month's transfer window.



For now, it will be interesting to see how both sides are able to handle the conditions in what is set to be a high pressure encounter.

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)