Cagliari v Napoli - Live updates

Cagliari’s last Serie A win against Napoli was back in April 2009 - since then the Sardinians have drawn five and lost 10 against the Partenopei.



Napoli have scored 3+ goals in each of their last six league meetings against Cagliari, scoring 20 in total at an average of 3.3 per game. The Rossoblu have found the net just once in their last six home Serie A matches against Napoli.



Cagliari won their last league home game against SPAL ending a run of five winless games at the Sardegna Arena (D1 L4). After 25 matches this season, Napoli have earned 12 points more and conceded 12 goals fewer than they had at this stage last season.



Napoli have conceded 2.2 shots on target per game on average so far, the fewest in the top five European leagues. he last time Leonardo Pavoletti scored in consecutive Serie A appearances was back in May 2016 with Genoa.