Cagliari vs Inter 1-3 as it happened

Welcome to out coverage of Cagliari vs Inter. Below you will find everything you need to know before and during the match.



Cagliari have won three of their last seven games against Inter in Serie A (D2 L2), as many as in their previous 37 meetings (D15 L19).



Inter have failed to score against Cagliari in only one of their last 30 Serie A meetings (2-0 for the Sardinians in April 2013).



Cagliari have lost their last two Serie A home games against Inter: they’ve never lost three in a row.



Cagliari have won three of their last four Serie A games (L1), including the last two: the last time they won three games in a row was in October 2016.



Inter have won 10 games in Serie A this season: they won more games in the first 13 MDs only once before (11 in 1950/51).



Inter are unbeaten away from home in their last seven games (W5 D2): the last time they managed eight was in November 2013.



Inter are, along with Chievo, one of the two teams with the most headed goals scored (six) – on the other hand, Cagliari have conceded five, the joint-most.



Inter have faced only one penalty in Serie A this season, the joint-fewest – Cagliari have faced five, the joint-most.



Since joining Inter, Mauro Icardi has scored in all his three away league games against Cagliari (three goals).



Marco Sau scored his first Serie A brace at the San Siro against Inter, in November 2012.



