Cagliari vs Sampdoria: Confirmed lineups & live updates

Welcome to our coverage of the Serie A fixture between Cagliari and Sampdoria from Sardegna Arena. Below you will find everything you need to know before and during the fixture.



Sampdoria have scored in each of their last seven league games against Cagliari, which have ended in two wins apiece and three draws.



However, Cagliari’s last home defeat against the Doriani was in November 2007 – since then, the Sardinians have managed four wins and three draws at home.



Cagliari have taken an average of 1.43 points per game with Diego Lopez (10 points in seven games), while they picked-up only 0.75 per game with Rastelli in eight matches.

Sampdoria have lost consecutive Serie A games for the first time in this campaign (vs Bologna and Lazio). The last time they lost three in a row in the league was in September 2016.



​Excluding the derby, Samp have lost their last three away games, conceding at least three goals each time.



Four of the last seven goals conceded by Samp have arrived in the last 15 minutes of play.



Cagliari have already conceded six headed goals in this campaign – more than any other side.



Cagliari have used all 45 subs available to them in Serie A this season, but none of their 14 goals have come this way.



Leonardo Pavoletti has netted three goals so far against Sampdoria in Serie A, and also three in his last four appearances at the Sardegna Arena.



Cagliari are the Serie A opponent against which Duván Zapata has played the most games without scoring so far (five).



