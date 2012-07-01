Gary Cahill has taken a shot at rivals Liverpool and Tottenham, pointing to their lack of silverware to challenge

Chelsea have struggled in recent times, enough to lose third place to Jurgen Klopp’s side. The Pensioners are one point behind in fourth, and have only one point separating them from the fifth-place North Londoners.

“I’m not knocking Liverpool and Spurs whatsoever because they have played some fantastic football and have some terrific players," he told the London Evening Standard.

“But you put it into context — we are sandwiched in the middle of those two and yet everything seems rosy there and it’s all drama and a disaster here.

“It’s been that way a lot of the time since I have been at Chelsea and it does get tiring.”

Admittedly, Chelsea have had a horrid season, being bounced to the tune of seven goals to one by Watford and Bournemouth, before steadying the ship with a 3-0 win over bottom West Brom.

“In 2016 we finished 10th,” Cahill continued. “Then the next year we dominated the league. Things like that stick in your memory when you have difficult times like this.

“When there has been a down at this club, we have bounced back in a fantastic manner and going forward I see no issues.”