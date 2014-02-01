Cairo: ‘Chelsea & AC Milan target could leave on one condition’

Torino president Urbano Cairo talked to Radio Sportiva on the day of his 12th anniversary of his presidency. The Italian businessman discussed Davide Zappacosta’s move to Chelsea and released an update on Andrea Belotti.



“I never feared I could lose Belotti, I wanted to keep here, he could only leave if somebody had paid his € 100 million release clause. Nobody came even close and I will be staying here for this season. We kept many other stars like Ljajic, Iago Falque, Baselli, Barrca and Acquah.”



Belotti had been linked with joining Chelsea and AC Milan but both clubs failed to match the player's release clause which, however, is only valid for clubs outside Serie A.



“We had to sell Zappacosta because we received an offer we couldn’t reject.”



“Yesterday Mihajlovic called to me to thank me for the transfer activity, now we must qualify for Europe. We have no limits but our main target is to qualify for Europe.”



“The new Filadelfia Stadium is amazing, it’s the result of the board’s amazing work but I also have to say thank you to the Council, the Region and our fans.”

