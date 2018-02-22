Cairo hands AC Milan Belotti transfer blow
07 May at 11:30Torino chairman Urbano Cairo has confirmed that the club will look to start all over again with AC Milan striker Andrea Belotti, dealing blow to the hopes of the rossoneri of signing him.
After emerging as one of the best strikers in the world last season, Belotti's stock has fallen this season. The Italian's progress has been left hindered because of injuries this season and he has scored only nine times this season, assisting twice in 30 appearances in the Serie A.
In an interview that Urbano gave to Radio Rai recently, he revealed that Torino will not sell Andrea Belotti and have full faith in Walter Mazzarri. Urbano said: ""This season did not go as we wanted, now the regret is greater because to reach Europe, we need to have 62 points and we would miss 14 and two games."
"This means that we have thrown away 10 points in games. For a team that lives up to ours, Mazzarri, who has made an idea of the rose and will give us information on who to keep and who to leave. Let's start again from him and Belotti ".
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
