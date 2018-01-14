Cairo: ‘I should have sacked Miha earlier’

During an interview with Tutti Convocati on Radio 24, Torino president Urbano Cairo discussed a variety of issues including the dismissal of coach Siniša Mihajlović during the winter break. Here is what he had to say:



“Mihajlović says I didn’t call him? I can understand why he might say these things, but who calls him is relative to the situation. He had a good relationship with Gianluca Petrachi, which is the main reason why I didn’t sack him earlier.



“We are in a moment of confusion, but sometimes confusion can spark a rebirth and mean that positive times are ahead. When you hit rock bottom, which is where we are today I think, we can rise again and look forward to doing good things again.



“FIGC? All I will say is that there are lots of people who are capable of governing Italian football for the better and we must allow them to work in the best way.”



(Radio 24)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)