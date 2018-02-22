Cairo makes huge statement about €100m clause of AC Milan and Chelsea target
08 April at 13:20Torino president Urbano Cairo talked to Premium Sport ahead of the Serie A games against Inter. The future of Andrea Belotti is up in the air with the Italian who has been linked with moves to AC Milan and Chelsea.
Belotti has a € 100 million release clause included in his contract with the Serie A side but the clause can only be activated by clubs outside Serie A.
“I am not thinking about Belotti release clause”, Cairo said.
“It’s only valid for clubs outside Serie A but we’ll see what to do, there are no problems. We put his release clause two years ago and we haven’t talked about it since.”
“N’Koulou? He is already ours’. He made enough appearances to activate his buy-out clause, so we have already signed him on a permanent deal. N’Koulou is under contract with Torino and he will remain with us next season”, Cairo admitted.
Go to comments