The agent of Milan full-back David Calabria has been speaking to CTMR Sport. The 21-year-old star scored his first goal for the club in last weekend’s 2-0 win against Roma at the Stadio Olimpico and already, rumours about his future have started to escalate.



Gianni Vitali wanted to set the record straight as he explained that; “He has always wanted to stay at AC Milan and is in love with the team.



“He is one of the main protagonists and in his mind there is just one ambition – the desire to grow and improve in the shirt of the Rossoneri.”



Staying with his development, Vitali declared that; “He is still only 21 and is very young. He has improved a lot in recent years and Milan are working well with him to improve him even more.



“David does not feel the pressure of playing for such a big club; he always manages to keep his concentration.

“He’s developed physically too so you now see him in much more advanced positions.”