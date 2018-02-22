Calculating the date Man City will win the Premier League

Manchester City are strolling to the Premier League title under Pep Guardiola, 16 points clear of nearest challengers Manchester United. It seems a matter of time until their city rivals are crowned champions.



How many points do City need?



They need nine points, or three wins. However, as one of their next two fixtures is against United, they will actually be champions if they win those two games.



When can City guarantee being champions?



They could win the title at home to United on Saturday. April 7. Their next two games are against Everton and then United. Two wins would see City with a minimum lead of 19 points over United with only 18 left to play for, and that's if United beat Swansea on March 31 to keep the pressure on.



When is the earliest they can win the title?



With United beating Liverpool, City cannot not be champions until the derby on April 7.



They could actually be crowned champions with a draw against United, should the Red Devils lose at home to Swansea (and City beat Everton) and Tottenham drop points against Chelsea.

