Former Real Madrid President Ramon Calderon has been explaining why the Spanish giants favour a move for Spurs hitman Harry Kane over Polish international striker Robert Lewandowski.



“I think Real’s goal is more Kane, also because of his age,“ declared Calderon, “but if it does not work out with him, I think Real is trying to get Lewandowski.”



The Mirror quotes former Spurs bosswho recently stated that; ““If he has a hunger for trophies and for notoriety he would have to leave Spurs.

“The trophy cabinet is still what is missing for this great club. That is in the end what footballers chase - glory, winning.”



The England international was Europe’s top marksman in 2017, knocking in 56 goals in all competitions and the 24-year-old is on course to clinch his third successive Golden Boot.



The North London side are ready to offer Kane a new deal as some of Europe’s biggest clubs continue to circulate, Villas-Boas claims that the player will wait to see what the ambitions of his current employers are before making any decision on his future.