Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has been a long-term target for Juventus. The 24-year-old German international is out of contract at Anfield in the summer and the Bianconeri are looking to bring him to Turin on a free-transfer in the summer.



Speaking after Tuesday night’s goalless draw with Porto in the Champions League, a result that saw the Premier League side into the last eight, Can would not be drawn on exactly where his future lies next term.



“Clearly you need to think about your future,” he declared, “I really do not know what will happen at the end of the season.”

When asked about the rumours linking him with Juventus, he replied; “I have not signed for any other club and I’m only concentrating on the rest of this season.



“We want to finish second in the league and we are also now in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. I continue to look forward and my agent has blocked all negotiations for now.”