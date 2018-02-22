Juventus are in a hurry to close out their first piece of business ahead of next season. CEO Beppe Marotta and Sporting Director Fabio Paratici are planning to sit down with the representatives of Liverpool midfielder Emre Can next week to try to agree on a deal.



The German international, who is out of contract at the end of the season looks certain to be leaving Anfield and the Bianconeri are ready to offer him a five-year deal worth around €5M-a-season.



The players agent, Sonora Reza Fazeli has kept his promise that his client would not commit to any other offer but Juventus chiefs do not want to lose any more time and want to get the deal over the line.



There have been reports that Real Madrid may try to hijack any possible agreement but Gazzetta dello Sport is confident that the 24-year-old will be a Juventus player next term.



Should there be any last minute hitches however; the pink journal also claims that former Roma midfielder, now based in Russia at Zenit St Petersburg, Leandro Paredes, is also back on the radar.



The Argentine is understood to be valued at €40M by his current employers but the Russians are waiting to see what happens with Can before making any further comment.