Can Aubameyang be the answer to Real Madrid's offensive struggles ?

Real Madrid intend to strengthen their squad within the next month, as president Florentino Pérez and coach Zinedine Zidane know very well that this club needs to acquire some additional help upfront. They believe that French star Karim Benzema would benefit from internal competition for the remainder of the season and they know that Gareth Bale's health has been very inconsistent over the last year or so. They have been looking at many players as they have been rumored to have some interest in Tottenham's Harry Kane, Juve's Paulo Dybala, Torino's Andrea Belotti and Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi.



The list doesn't end there as los Blancos are seemingly also interested in Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. According to the Bild, Real Madrid are considering making a January attempt for the Gabon International as the German club value him at around 65 million euros. Unlike Kane, Icardi and Dybala, Dortmund might be opened to the idea of letting him leave in January. Time will tell...