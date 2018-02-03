Can James Rodriguez make Real Madrid return?
04 February at 12:15James Rodriguez joined Bayern Munich on a two-year loan last summer and the Bundesliga side have a € 42 million option to buy that they can activate to make the player’s move permanent in summer 2019.
As Marca reports, Football Leaks has recently unveiled the details of the agreement between the two clubs and it emerges that the La Liga side have no option to take the player back to Madrid.
At the end of the 2018/19 campaign Bayern Munich will decide whether to make the Colombian’s move permanent or not, which means the future of the former Monaco star only depends on the Germans.
Real Madrid have no more control on James and will only welcome him back at the Bernabeu if Bayern Munich decide not to sign the player on a permanent deal.
The Bavarians have no option to sign the player on a permanent deal at the end of the current campaign and the contract of James Rodriguez with Real Madrid expires in 2020.
Go to comments