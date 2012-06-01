Can João Mário undergo Coutinho-esque transformation in England?

João Mário’s inability to settle into Inter’s starting XI is an all too familiar tale where Nerazzurri fans are concerned. On an annual basis, new attacking midfielders are brought to San Siro and heralded as guys who can help propel the club back to the summit of Italian and European football. They almost never live up to billing. The Portuguese international was signed back in August 2016 for €40 million and, 18 months on, has yet to find his best form (and position).



He is a very talented player, of that there can be absolutely no doubt. The 25-year-old was absolutely sensational during Jorge Jesus’ debut season in charge of Sporting CP, who narrowly lost out on the league title to Lisbon rivals Benfica. He carried the ball with great elegance, and contributed a fantastic amount of goals and assists throughout the campaign. He has not suddenly become a bad player, despite the fact Frank De Boer, Stefano Pioli and Luciano Spalletti have all failed to get the best out of him in Milan.



Now, having joined West Ham United on loan until the end of the campaign, the Porto native has the opportunity to prove himself once more and earn valuable game time in the hope of making Portugal’s World Cup squad. Inter fans will no doubt look on with interest, concerned that he will repeat Philippe Coutinho’s trick by looking like a completely different player in the English Premier League. He most certainly has the qualities to do so.



Given how close they are to the relegation places, everyone in East London has a point to prove which will hopefully help him regain a certain level of intensity in his play. There is every chance he could thrive in an attacking midfield role alongside Manuel Lanzini, with whom he can help fire the Hammers towards survival. David Moyes has a player of incredible skill and technique on his hands, but whether he can help him rediscover his finest form is an entirely different matter.



As Inter’s struggles continued with a 1-1 draw against SPAL yesterday afternoon, their fans will no doubt become even more anxious should João Mário hit his stride at the London Stadium. That would surely compound what is becoming yet another arduous season for followers of the black and blue half of Milan. Coutinho has blazed a trail, and now it remains to be seen whether the Nerazzurri’s latest flop can be an instant hit in England.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)