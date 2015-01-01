Can Juve stop Harry Kane, or must they mearly control him?

24 games played. 24 goals scored for Harry Kane in all competitions. Juventus fans are most certainly not looking forward to their Champions League matchup with the English striker in 2018.



The question of “How do we stop Harry Kane” has undoubtedly morphed into “How do we contain Kane?”



Put simply, you cannot stope the most dangerous striker in the world at the moment. A hat trick on Boxing Day gave him a three goal cushion over second place Mohamed Salah in the Premier League scoring race, and brought him within one goal of Edinson Cavani in the European golden shoe race…keep in mind that Cavani plays in a greatly inferior league.



Juventus has been known for their staunch defenses across multiple generations. While they’ve lost Leo Bonucci, they still have Giorgio Chiellini, Andrea Barzagli, Alex Sandro, and Mattia De Sciglio to rely on.



Those names spell doom for opposing Serie A teams, and most of the rest of the world. However, they’re unlikely to cause Mr. Kane or Spurs fans to lose much sleep. Good ol’ Harry has faced down everything the world has thrown at him this season, and thrown it right back in their faces.