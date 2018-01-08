#Roma’s record since beating Lazio 2-1 on November 18th:



L to Madrid 2-0

D w Genoa 1-1

W v SPAL 3-1

W v Qarabag 1-0

D w Chievo 0-0

W v Cagliari 1-0

L to Torino 2-1

L to Juventus 2-0

D w Sassuolo 1-1



Eight goals in nine games — Matthew Klimberg (@KlimbergCalcio) January 6, 2018

Roma’s struggles to score over the past month-and-a-half may be exacerbated by Radja Nainggolan’s benching by the club against Atalanta today. In their last nine games, across all competitions, the Giallorossi have only netted eight goals.The loss of Mohamed Salah is hitting the club hard as the calendar turns to 2018. They’ll need to start finishing their if they are to keep their slim Scudetto hopes alive. If not, they’ll be in serious danger of dropping out of the top-4 of Serie A.