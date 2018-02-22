Can's entourage wants him to sign for Juventus
14 April at 09:45Emre Can's entourage is pushing the German midfielder to say 'yes' to a move to Juventus, reports from TuttoSport say.
The 25-year-old Can has become a vital player for the Reds since he joined the club from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2014 under the tutelage of Brendan Rodgers. While he is suffering from a back injury currently, Can has enjoyed an impressive season, appearing 26 times in the Premier League. He has scored thrice, assisting four times.
TuttoSport report that the midfielder is being told to say 'yes' and offer a final agreement for an impending move to Juventus in the Serie A.
Can's contract at Liverpool expires in the summer of 2018 and he will be a free agent when the current season ends. It is said that a free move to Juventus is almost done, bar a final confirmation that Can is yet to give and that will make sure that he moves to Turin on a free transfer in the upcoming summer transfer window.
If Can does follow his entourage's demands, he will join Germany teammate Sami Khedira at Juventus.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
