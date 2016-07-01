'Can to Juve is a done deal'

Former Napoli sports director Pierpaolo Marino has revealed that Emre Can to Juventus is a done deal already.



Can has long been linked with a move to Turin from Merseyside and has emerged as an important player for Liverpool ever since he joined under Brendan Rodgers. This season, the German star has made 22 appearances in the Premier League for Liverpool, scoring thrice and assisting twice on the way.



And Marino, who has formerly acted as the Napoli sporting director, has disclosed that Can's move to the bianconeri is already a done deal. He said: "Juve will only sign Florenzi if he plays in the midfield. He is not a full-back, but is a converted one."



"But there are others in the role who are better than him. Can, for me, is a done deal and will come in."



"He can play as a central defender and has also played as a full-back."



Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)