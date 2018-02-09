Canales opens up about time at Real Madrid
09 February at 14:45Former Real Madrid player Sergio Canalas has opened up about his time at the Santiago Bernabeu in an interview with Mundo Deportivo.
The 26-year-old midfielder, who currently plies his trade with Real Sociedad, was at Real Madrid from 2010 to 2012, after having joined from Racing Santander, the club he left for a fee in the region of 4.5 million euros. After a season-long loan spell at Valencia, Canales joined the Mestalla based side for a 7.5 million euros fee in 2012.
In a recent interview with Mundo Deportivo, the Spaniard has talked about his time at Real Madrid and how he has learnt from that stint. He said: "I have very good memories of Real Madrid. It was a time when I learnt a lot."
"In the dressing room, some used to do their own stuff. But Ramos, Xabi Alonso, Arbeloa and Adan helped me a lot," he said.
The Sociedad star's contract runs out at the end of the season and he talked up his future as well. He said: "That's for my agent to sort out. I do not want to distract myself because we are at an important point of the season."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
