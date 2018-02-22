There could be a change in the defensive line-ups for both Juventus and Inter next season and both clubs could be in a position to help each other out.



It’s reported that Inter have already contacted the players representatives and tabled an offer for the next three years with a salary of €3M-a-season.



The reason Inter are ready to make the assault on their bitter rivals is that Portuguese defender Joao Cancelo has not impressed coach Luciano Spalletti and Sporting Director Piero Ausilio and his Technical Director Walter Sabatini, are reluctant to meet Benfica’s asking price of over €30M to take the player on a permanent deal at the end of the current campaign.



Ironically, this strategy could fall straight into the hands of the Bianconeri with CEO Beppe Marotta and Sporting Director Fabio Paratici both huge fans of the 23-year-old full-back.



With Asamoah off the payroll, the Old Lady could be prepared to give Benfica what they want for Cancelo, ensuring that both clubs end up satisfied with the final outcome.





Steve Mitchell

@barafundler