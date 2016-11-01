Candreva: ‘Why I snubbed moves to Atletico and Napoli to join Inter’

Inter star Antonio Candreva has released an interview with Premium Sport revealing why he decided to move to Inter snubbing transfer to both Napoli and Atletico Madrid, two clubs interested in signing the Italy winger this past summer.



“I chose Inter because they are a winning and ambitious club. It was an easy decision to take, when such an important club want to sign you, you can only say yes. It was the last chance for me to join a big club. I have gained experience over the last few seasons and I think I can give a lot to this team. I do not regret to have joined this club, I’ve always wanted to sign for them.”



“I’m proud to be playing for Inter.”



“Napoli and Atletico Madrid wanted to sign me too, but the two parties could not find agreement. Inter really wanted me to play for them and I accepted this new exciting challenge for me.”

