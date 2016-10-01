CM.com’s Pasquale Guarro discusses the connection between Antonio Conte and Antonio Candreva. The former has made us think for a moment that his ex national team player would be joining him in England, but the future of Candreva seems to be anchored in the colors of Nerazzurri. Likely because Luciano Spalletti's ideas on the pitch are similar to those of the former Juve tactician. For the Tuscan coach, in fact, the Inter winger is a multipurpose player, who can be very useful to his team's need for his ability to play different roles: whether on the wing in a 4-2-4-1, or as a more typical wide midfielder or even a central midfielder. In short, with Candreva you can easily change the formation while a match is in progress.

THE WORDS OF HIS AGENT - This is why Spalletti does not seem to intend to lose him. To confirm it, to Calciomercato.com's microphones, the agent of the player, Federico Pastorello has said, "If Candreva has an agreement with Chelsea? He’s a strong point for Inter and I do not see his departure. He is getting along very well with Luciano Spalletti." His words clearly describe the current picture of the situation at Appiano Gentile.