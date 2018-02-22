Former Italian playing legend Fabio Cannavaro has made an extraordinary attack on the current state of the national team.



Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, the 2006 World Cup winner, who is now charge of Chinese Super League club Guangzhou Evergrande, felt that picking his former team-mate for both club and country, Gianluigi Buffon, for their upcoming friendlies against England and Argentina, was the wrong thing to do.



“It seems to me that there is a lack of commitment to a revival," explained Cannavaro, "by picking some of the elder statesmen, I feel this is not going down the right road.



“I’m bound to Buffon and Daniele De Rossi for that unrepeatable experience in 2006 but we know that certain choices have not worked out since 2010 and that experience should teach us something.”



When asked about who should be the new Head-Coach, Cannavaro explained that there a need for something else.



“Let me explain,” he stated, “the role of the Head-Coach is secondary at the moment. Let’s take the example of the good work done by Antonio Conte during his two years in charge. The FIGC failed to create the structures that he requested and they are not in harmony with the Lega Calcio.



"Look at what happened when we had the chance to vote for a new Federation leader, we missed a great opportunity there, nobody took responsibility.”



Finally, he was asked about the transfer speculation surrounding Belgian international Radja Nainggolan, Cannavaro replied; “Radja is an extraordinary player, the complete professional who could play in the Asian Champions League because of his Indonesian roots.”