Former Italian World Cup winner and coach of Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian, Fabio Cannavaro, has declared that Everton striker Romelu Lukaku would be the perfect addition to his squad.





The Sun quotes the 43-year-old who has been speaking on the season ahead in one of the richest leagues in the world. He began by explaining that; “It is possible to speak to Romelu Lukaku, but the problem is that Everton don’t want to let him leave. It is not a worry for me that he is younger. Some people think a player like him could not come to China, but he would be a perfect fit.”

“Just look at Oscar. He is 25, but he left Chelsea for Shanghai SIPG. Football is the same all over the world, and every player wants to be with a winning team.The Belgian national team has fantastic players who are of interest to Chinese clubs. I was keen on Roma’s Radja Nainggolan, as he could get an Asian passport and clubs can now field just three foreign players.”