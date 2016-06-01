Cannavaro's Chinese club makes offer for Radja Nainggolan
05 January at 12:00Radja Nainggolan has certainly found himself the subject of many headlines in the early days of 2018. With the dust from his now infamous New Year’s party Instagram video still settling, a new storm brews out east…the Far East.
Chinese super club Guangzhou Evergrande has offered Roma €40 million for the midfield engine at the center of the Stadio Olimpico. The deal would also pay him €4.5 million per season.
Guangzhou is managed by Fabio Cannavaro, and it’s likely he wants to fill his roster with players whom he’s familiar. Additionally, the Chinese club – formerly managed by Luiz Felipe Scolari – see an opportunity to utilize his Asian roots for marketing purposes – he was abandoned by his Indonesian father shortly after birth.
Such a proposal is also meant to stir up conversation, as it’s incredibly unlikely to yield an approval from the Giallorossi, much less Nainggolan himself. The reason for such a, relatively, modest proposal likely stems from the Chinese rule that teams must pay the equivalent of transfer fees to the government as tax. So, though only €40 million would go to Roma, it would cost the Chinese club €80 million.
Go to comments