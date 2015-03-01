Dries Mertens to China this summer. The 2006 World Cup winner is reported to be ready to offer the 29-year-old Belgian international a whopping €20 million a season to make the move to the Far-East.

According to reports in Il Roma , Tianjin Quanjian boss Fabio Cannavaro is planning to try to take Napoli striker and Manchester United targetto China this summer. The 2006 World Cup winner is reported to be ready to offer the 29-year-old Belgian international a whopping €20 million a season to make the move to the Far-East.

Recent reports have stated that the player’s representatives have been in talks with Manchester United officials over a possible move to Old Trafford but this has been denied by both the player and his current employers.



Mertens has been in sparkling form this season for the Partenopei and has been leading the line in the absence of main striker Arek Milik. Off the field however, his personal life has not been so good with this wife moving out of their Napoli home and relocating to London. This has sent the rumour mill into overdrive with stories linking him with a move to the Premier League.



The Belgian’s current deal in the Southern Italian city expires in the summer of 2018 so president Aurelio De Laurentiis has a huge decision to make at the end of the season on whether to cash in on his star forward or risk losing him for free at the end of next season.