"Cannibal" Zaza: He leaves a bite mark on his girlfriend (Pics)
02 September at 20:10
Zaza is a bit like Suarez. The ex-Juve front-man left a bite mark on his girlfriend Chiara Biasi as she published the photo and the story on Instagram. "This is a bite from Simone Zaza. I will soon have to be protected by the WWF (world wildlife funds) as I might be soon become an extinct specie!...".
