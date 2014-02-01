Capello: ‘Baggio couldn’t train because of knee pain’
18 February at 17:50Roberto Baggio, one of the greatest Italian footballers of all time turns 50 today (read our tribute). Fabio Capello coached the Divin Codino during his time at AC Milan and the Italian tactician has released an interview to talk about Baggio revealing a detail which most International football fans were not aware of.
“I was lucky enough to coach him”, Capello told Radio Blu.
“He was close to the end of his career and was suffered terrible knee pain. I think he was the only Italian world-class footballer alongside Rivera. He had amazing dribbling skills and was so easy for him to dribble his opponents.”
“As a person, he’s always been very calm and relaxed, especially after he turned to Buddhism. During his time at AC Milan he could not train, he was only doing physiotherapy sessions to keep his muscles strong otherwise he would have not been able to play due to knee pain. That is enough to explain how much he loved playing.”
