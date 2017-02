Roberto Baggio, one of the greatest Italian footballers of all time turns 50 today (read our tribute) . Fabio Capello coached the Divin Codino during his time at AC Milan and the Italian tactician has released an interview to talk about Baggio revealing a detail which most International football fans were not aware of.“I was lucky enough to coach him”, Capello told Radio Blu.“He was close to the end of his career and was suffered terrible knee pain. I think he was the only Italian world-class footballer alongside Rivera.“As a person, he’s always been very calm and relaxed, especially after he turned to Buddhism. During his time at AC Milan he could not train. That is enough to explain how much he loved playing.”