Capello: ‘Conte made one mistake against Mourinho’

Former Inter and AC Milan boss Fabio Capello talked to Sky Sport about the current campaign in Italy and around Europe. The Italian is currently in charge of Jiangsu Suning and Inter are willing to sign the Chinese club’s star Ramires.



“He [Ramires] is a very professional footballer. He is very important for us but if he had to join Inter he would be an amazing signing. I’m not concerned for the future of Inter, I am concerned for the future of Jiangsu. Ramires is a bit like Kante, he runs a lot but can score goals as well.”



As for the war of words between Conte and Morinho, Capello said: “Conte did not understand who he was talking to. Managers can become pretty nervous when they coach Chelsea and Conte did the same thing that Mourinho used to do. I did not think he could do something similar but Conte should have been more careful. Mourinho is very good when it comes to dialectic strategies, he wants to keep the pressure away from his team and it would have been important for Conte to chose the right words in English.”